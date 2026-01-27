Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores, assists vs. Anaheim
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDavid recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.
McDavid was unable to repeat the five-point performance he delivered in the win over the Capitals on Saturday, but it's hard to put adjectives in the dominant season he's having in 2025-26. He has failed to crack the scoresheet just four times since the beginning of December, tallying an impressive 56-point haul (22 goals, 34 assists) in only 28 games.
