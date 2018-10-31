Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores fifth goal in five games
McDavid scored his ninth goal of the season Tuesday in a 4-3 home loss to the Wild.
No. 97 now has 18 points on the year and seven in his last five games. McDavid led all Edmonton forwards with 22:16 of ice time Tuesday and should never come out of any fantasy lineup unless an injury dictates as much. He is the gold standard as far as consistent fantasy producers are concerned.
