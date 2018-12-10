Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores game-winner

McDavid notched the lone goal of Sunday's 1-0 victory over Calgary.

With his tally, McDavid extended his current point streak to five games. The world-class center already has four game-winning goals this season and is on pace to exceed his career-high seven from last season. Additionally, the Ontario native has racked up 13 of his 41 points with the man advantage and could set another career high in power-play points this year.