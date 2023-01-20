McDavid contributed a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win against Tampa Bay.
McDavid's marker came at 2:10 of the third period and proved to be the game-winner. He's on a nine-game point streak, and he's provided seven goals and 14 points over that span. As impressive as that is, it actually represents a bit of a downturn for McDavid when weighed against his insane offensive pace in 2022-23. Through 47 contests this season, the 26-year-old has 39 goals and 86 points.
