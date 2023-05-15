McDavid tried to will the Oilers to a win Sunday, but his goal and four shots weren't enough. Vegas won 5-2, advancing to the Western Conference Final.

McDavid has been one of the biggest stars of the postseason. He was held without a point in just two games. In the other 10 games, he was electric, posting eight goals and 20 points. He has been as good as advertised, but the potential MVP will have to try again next year.