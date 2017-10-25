McDavid scored his first goal since his Opening Night hat trick during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The reigning Hart Memorial winner tallied five assists over his previous six games without scoring a goal of his own. Nine points in eight games would be an incredible start for almost any player in the league, but with McDavid even more is expected. This just proves the level that the 20-year-old phenom has elevated his game to. Expect him to keep collecting points on a nightly basis.