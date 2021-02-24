McDavid scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.
McDavid tied the game at 3-3 with his third-period tally. He's up to 13 goals, 38 points, 80 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 21 games this year. McDavid has picked up five goals and 11 helpers through 10 contests in February.
