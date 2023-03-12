McDavid scored a goal and two assists on three shots in the Oilers' 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

McDavid scored his 55th goal on the season early in the second period, beating Matt Murray on a rush. He also added two assists on goals from Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl. This performance gives McDavid five goals and 12 points in six games in the month of March. On the season, McDavid has 55 goals and 127 points in 67 games.