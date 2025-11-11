McDavid scored two goals and took five shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

McDavid came through when the Oilers needed him the most. The star center found the twine twice in the third period and reduced the Blue Jackets' lead to just one goal both times. This was the second time McDavid scored more than one goal in a single game this season, but his production remains off the charts. He's now riding a five-game point streak with 10 points (four goals, six assists) since the beginning of November.