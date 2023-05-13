McDavid provided two goals in Edmonton's 4-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5 on Friday.

This was the latest in a long line of elite performances from McDavid, who has seven goals and 19 points in 11 playoff outings this year. The power play has been instrumental in McDavid's offensive success during the postseason, and that trend continued Friday with both of his markers coming with the man advantage, bringing his total power-play points in the playoffs to 12. Edmonton is down 3-2 in the series, but McDavid has done his best to push Edmonton forward, supplying four goals and nine points through five second-round outings.