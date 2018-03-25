Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores twice to take scoring lead

McDavid scored twice to take the NHL scoring lead in Saturday's win over the Kings.

With Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov held pointless in a loss to New Jersey, McDavid is now leading the race for the Art Ross Trophy. The young phenom has 96 points (38 goals) in 75 games to pass Kucherov, who has 95 (37 goals) in 73 games. That's two consecutive multi-goal games for McDavid, who is on track for the first 40-goal season of his young career. The 21-year-old is fantasy gold in every format.