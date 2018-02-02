Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores twice
McDavid lit the lamp twice on four shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Thursday.
You know all about McDavid at this point, but in case you need edification he now has 17 goals and 39 assists through 50 games. His shooting percentage is a career low at this point, so the first-overall pick's numbers could get even better down the stretch.
