Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores tying goal late

McDavid scored a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

McDavid assisted on James Neal's seventh goal in the last three games in the second period, then lit the lamp himself with Edmonton's net empty and 1:06 to play. To nobody's surprise, McDavid's among the early favorites to take home the Hart Trophy with 10 points through four games, all of which the Oilers have won.