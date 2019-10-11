Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores tying goal late
McDavid scored a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.
McDavid assisted on James Neal's seventh goal in the last three games in the second period, then lit the lamp himself with Edmonton's net empty and 1:06 to play. To nobody's surprise, McDavid's among the early favorites to take home the Hart Trophy with 10 points through four games, all of which the Oilers have won.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three helpers in win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Erupts for four points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Nets game-winner in home opener•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Making preseason debut•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Cleared for contact•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Expects to practice Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.