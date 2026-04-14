McDavid scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

McDavid's wrister in the second period was all the offense the Oilers could muster in this game. The star center has scored five goals over his last four appearances, and he's found the back of the net eight times in his last 11 appearances, tallying 19 points in total (11 goals, 8 assists) over that span.