Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scoring despite negative results
McDavid produced a goal on his only shot and had a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Minnesota.
McDavid and the Oilers seem to be stuck in a rut to start December, going just 2-4 to start the new month. That hasn't stopped the phenom from scoring, however, as he's up to 57 points, 108 shots, and 25 power-play points through 34 games this year. McDavid looks to be heading for his fourth straight 100-point season, and holds a two points lead on teammate Leon Draisaitl for the top spot in the league.
