McDavid scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added two hits in Monday's 9-2 win over the Sharks.

McDavid opened the scoring in the first minute, but it took until the Oilers' ninth goal for him to finally get his 100th assist of the campaign. He's the first player to achieve that milestone since 1990-91, narrowly beating Nikita Kucherov (99 helpers) to the mark. McDavid has added 32 goals, 261 shots on net, 116 hits and a plus-37 rating in another excellent campaign, which is all the more impressive given his slow start.