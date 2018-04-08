Oilers' Connor McDavid: Secures the Art Ross Trophy

McDavid posted two assists in the season-finale to clinch his second straight scoring title during a 3-2 shootout victory over the Canucks on Saturday.

The Art Ross was pretty much already his, but the two assists really put it out of reach for anyone else to make a run at on the final day of the season. On his way to a career-best 108 points, he posted a career-high 41 goals and nearly matched his best in the assist category as well with 67. Incredibly, McDavid posted his first 40-goal season despite only scoring five times on the power play. Owners would like to see more production on the man advantage, but from a fantasy (and perhaps real life) perspective, McDavid is the top player in the game.