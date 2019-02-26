Oilers' Connor McDavid: Serves out suspenson

McDavid has fully served his two-game suspension, making him eligible to return Wednesday against host Toronto.

Arguably the league's top player returns just in time for a marquee matchup opposing another phenom in Auston Matthews and his Leafs team that currently sits in third place within the Atlantic Division. Edmonton went 1-1 without McDavid during his two-game ban, eking out a narrow victory over the Ducks but coming up short against the Predators in Nashville on Monday. McDavid currently has 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists) to complement a career-high 28 power-play points through 58 games.