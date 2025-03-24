McDavid (lower body) will probably miss Edmonton's next three games, starting with Wednesday's matchup versus Dallas, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports Monday.

McDavid sat out Saturday's 5-4 win over Seattle and was expected to miss about a week of action. Still, it's unclear when the 28-year-old forward will return to the lineup. He has amassed 26 goals, 90 points and 187 shots on net across 63 appearances this season. With McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) unavailable, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will continue to see top-line minutes.