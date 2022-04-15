McDavid dished out two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Both of McDavid's helpers led to Leon Draisaitl goals, and Draisaitl scored once without McDavid's help as well. McDavid came into this one mired in a rare two-game point drought after notching at least one point in 15 straight before that, but he got back on track while improving his league-leading point total to 110. He needs six more points to match his career high from 2018-19.