McDavid registered two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 8-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

McDavid set up first-period tallies by Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, with the latter's goal coming on the power play. Through three playoff games, McDavid has a goal and five assists -- he has multiple points in seven of his last eight outings dating back to the regular season. The superstar has added eight shots on net, nine hits and a plus-6 rating in the playoffs.