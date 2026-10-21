McDavid registered three power-play assists and four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

McDavid extended his season-opening point streak to nine games, reaching 26 points with six goals and 20 assists. The Edmonton captain assisted on both of Leon Draisaitl's goals before setting up Evan Bouchard's overtime winner, continuing his exceptional playmaking form. His production has been remarkably consistent, and his central role in one of the league's most dangerous power-play attacks makes him an elite fantasy asset with virtually unmatched offensive upside. He's averaging 2.88 points per game in a blistering start to the 2026-27 campaign.