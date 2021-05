McDavid distributed a pair of assists and had two shots Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.

McDavid set up power-play goals by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl, giving him two or more points in seven consecutive games and 12 of his last 13. McDavid has racked up an incredible 10 goals and 24 assists during that 13-game stretch and will take 104 points overall into Edmonton's regular-season finale Saturday against Vancouver.