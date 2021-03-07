McDavid scored a goal on five shots, dished two assists, went plus-3 and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

McDavid was blanked by the Maple Leafs in three straight games, and he took out his frustrations on the rival Flames. He assisted on tying goals by Jesse Puljujarvi and Kailer Yamamoto, then carved through the Flames' defense for the go-ahead tally at 16:15 of the third period. McDavid's three-point effort was his sixth of the year. The superstar has 15 goals, 28 assists, 101 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-5 rating in 26 outings. With his slump behind him, McDavid should return to the world-beating status fantasy managers know and love.