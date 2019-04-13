Oilers' Connor McDavid: Should be ready for training camp

McDavid (knee) is expected to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 campaign, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

McDavid suffered a small tear of the PCL ligament in his knee during the Oilers' regular-season finale against Calgary, but he won't require surgery, and should be at full strength once training camp gets underway in September. The 22-year-old phenom, who racked up 41 goals and 116 points in 78 games this campaign, will be the unquestioned No. 1 overall pick in all fantasy formats heading into next season.