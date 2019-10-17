Oilers' Connor McDavid: Shreds Flyers with five-point night

McDavid scored on his lone shot and added four assists and a plus-3 rating in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

That makes it 17 points in the first seven games of the season for McDavid. The 22-year-old used his all-world speed to tally his fifth goal of the season in the second period, and set up two goals by linemate Leon Draisaitl and one each by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Brandon Manning. It's hard to believe, but McDavid appears to have taken his game to another level despite having spent most of the offseason rehabbing a knee injury after a career-best 116-point season in 2018-19. He already has five multi-point performances in his first seven games in 2019-20.