Oilers' Connor McDavid: Shreds Flyers with five-point night
McDavid scored on his lone shot and added four assists and a plus-3 rating in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.
That makes it 17 points in the first seven games of the season for McDavid. The 22-year-old used his all-world speed to tally his fifth goal of the season in the second period, and set up two goals by linemate Leon Draisaitl and one each by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Brandon Manning. It's hard to believe, but McDavid appears to have taken his game to another level despite having spent most of the offseason rehabbing a knee injury after a career-best 116-point season in 2018-19. He already has five multi-point performances in his first seven games in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.