McDavid scored a goal on three shots, supplied four assists, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Friday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

McDavid had three assists within the first 10 minutes of the game. He added another helper in the second period, his second of the game on the power play, and then capped off the dominant performance with a goal off a turnover in the third. This is his first five-point effort of the campaign after earning seven four-point outings in the first 36 contests. He has 16 tallies and 21 helpers during a 17-game point streak, and he became the first player to reach the 70-point mark (32 goals, 40 helpers) this season. McDavid will be relied upon even more if Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) misses any additional time after sitting out Friday.