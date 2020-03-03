Oilers' Connor McDavid: Shreds Preds with five points
McDavid scored a goal and supplied four assists in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.
McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had five-point efforts Monday. For McDavid, it was his third game this year with five or more points. The 23-year-old superstar has racked up two goals and 11 assists in five games since his return from a quadriceps injury. McDavid has 32 tallies, 94 points, 198 shots and a minus-4 rating through 60 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.