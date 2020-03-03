Oilers' Connor McDavid: Shreds Preds with five points

McDavid scored a goal and supplied four assists in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had five-point efforts Monday. For McDavid, it was his third game this year with five or more points. The 23-year-old superstar has racked up two goals and 11 assists in five games since his return from a quadriceps injury. McDavid has 32 tallies, 94 points, 198 shots and a minus-4 rating through 60 contests.