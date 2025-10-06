McDavid agreed to terms on a two-year, $25 million contract extension with Edmonton on Monday.

McDavid's deal comes in well short of the massive contract just signed by Kirill Kaprizov ($17 million AAV). Still, it is a short-term bridge deal that will allow McDavid to cash in sooner by going with significantly less term. The world-class center will also be able to see how much the team progresses over the next three seasons before deciding whether to commit to Edmonton long term. McDavid figures to be a lock for the 100-point mark, a threshold he's reached in five straight campaigns, and he should be near the top of the league in points -- as long as he doesn't miss significant time due to injury like he did last season, when he was limited to just 67 regular-season games.