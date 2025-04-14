McDavid will miss Monday's matchup with Los Angeles for precautionary reasons, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

McDavid hasn't scored in his three games back from a previous lower-body injury, but has racked up nine helpers over that stretch, including two with the man advantage. The 28-year-old center is likely just being rested ahead of the postseason, so fantasy players shouldn't have to worry about his availability when the playoffs begin. At this point, McDavid should probably be considered questionable at best for the season finale versus San Jose on Wednesday.