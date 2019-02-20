Oilers' Connor McDavid: Sitting out Tuesday
McDavid is sick and won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
McDavid will set his sights on shaking his illness before Thursday's game versus the Islanders. This is a huge blow to the Oilers as they face off against one of the league's hottest teams. It's the second game McDavid will miss this season. Brad Malone will slot into the lineup while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is expected to center the top line.
