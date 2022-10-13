McDavid recorded a hat trick, added an assist, fired five shots on net, doled out five hits and took four PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

That's the kind of production you expect from the consensus top pick in fantasy drafts. Three of his points Wednesday came on the power play. With his 11th career regular-season hat trick, McDavid also reached the 700-point mark for his career, doing so in just 488 games. He's the sixth-fastest player in NHL history to reach that mark, and there's a very strong chance he surpasses 800 some time during this campaign. The 25-year-old put up 44 goals and 79 helpers in 80 outings last year, and he's not slowing down any time soon.