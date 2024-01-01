McDavid posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

McDavid got on the scoresheet in 11 of 12 games in December, posting five goals and 14 assists in the month. The 26-year-old took a backseat to Leon Draisaitl's line Sunday, but it was still a thorough win for the Oilers. McDavid is up to 13 tallies, 35 helpers, 94 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-6 rating through 32 appearances, and he should continue to be a force on offense heading into 2024.