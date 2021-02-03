McDavid recorded two assists and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Senators.
McDavid had a hand in the Oilers' first two goals, with a secondary helper on Darnell Nurse's goal followed by a set up for Jesse Puljujarvi three minutes later. With multiple points in his last six games, McDavid is on fire. He has an eight-game point streak currently, with five goals and 13 assists during that span. The all-world center has eight tallies, 24 points, 44 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 12 contests this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Explodes for five points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Wins battle of superstars•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Point streak at five games•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Trio of apples in win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Fires home fourth goal•