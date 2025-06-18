McDavid had two shots and finished minus-4 in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 6 on Tuesday in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The kitties smothered both McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on Tuesday, and the rest of the Oilers had no response. Still, he and Draisaitl led all players in scoring with 33 points this postseason. But that's irrelevant to him when the Cup was being hoisted for the second straight season by his opponent.