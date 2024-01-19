McDavid put up a power-play assist, five shots on goal and four PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

McDavid started out rough -- he had a turnover that led to a Kraken goal and two penalties in the first 22 minutes of the game. In the end, he salvaged the performance with a helper on Zach Hyman's insurance marker in the third. That extended McDavid's point streak and the Oilers' winning streak to 12 games each. The superstar center has 18 points during the streak and 59 points (22 on the power play), 125 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-12 rating through 39 outings overall.