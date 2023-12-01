McDavid recorded a power-play assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl's go-ahead goal with 2:13 left in the contest. While it wasn't a multi-point effort, McDavid extended his point streak to six games. In that span, he has four goals and 12 assists, and he's racked up six power-play helpers over the last four games. The 26-year-old has 29 points, 56 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-4 rating through 20 contests overall, but it's his recent play that's most encouraging after the Oilers' difficult start to the campaign.