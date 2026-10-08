McDavid scored a goal, dished two assists (including one on the power play), added two hits and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

McDavid has multiple points in all four of the Oilers' games this season. The 29-year-old superstar has three goals, nine assists, eight shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-11 rating. McDavid is already in his usual spot atop the points leaderboard, though this pace is above even his lofty abilities. He'll be a force on offense all season as long as he avoids injuries.