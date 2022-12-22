McDavid scored a third-period goal during Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the host Stars.

McDavid extended his point streak to an NHL-best 14 games, but it took a while. The 25-year-old center was unusually silent for much of Tuesday's matchup, failing to register a shot, hit or block until he notched his 29th goal of the season at 16:17 of the final frame. The NHL's leading scorer with 65 points, McDavid has recorded one shot in each of his past two games, covering 45:24 of ice time.