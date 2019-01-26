Oilers' Connor McDavid: Still has quickest wheels
McDavid won the fastest skater competition in Friday's All-Star Skills event in San Jose, clocking in at 13.378 seconds, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.
McDavid retains his crown as the winner for the third straight season. An honorable mention goes to Kendall Coyne Schofield, a Team USA Olympic gold medalist who became the first woman to compete for fastest skater, clocking in at 14.346, per Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News.
