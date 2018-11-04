Oilers' Connor McDavid: Streak at seven games and 10 points

McDavid recorded two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

McDavid's point streak now sits at seven games and 10 points (five goals, five assists). There's not much to say about this guy's greatness -- it would only state the obvious. But surprisingly, McDavid doesn't lead the NHL in scoring. He's in the top three behind Colorado's Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon.