McDavid was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.
McDavid entered the game with a 17-game point streak, but he'll have to start anew in 2023 after failing to earn a point versus Connor Hellebuyck. The Oilers' power play went 0-for-5 in the contest -- during his streak, McDavid had a power-play point in 13 of the 17 contests. He remains at 72 points with 145 shots on net, 18 PIM, 29 hits and a plus-5 rating through 38 appearances.
