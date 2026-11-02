McDavid scored a goal on six shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

McDavid's season-opening point streak is up to 15 games, stretching it into November. Of those performances, he's earned multiple points 11 times, though that's happened in just twice of the last four contests. The 29-year-old superstar has nine goals, 30 helpers, 42 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-20 rating to begin 2026-27. At this pace, he's threatening to surpass the career-high 153 points he had in 2022-23 by a massive margin.