McDavid recorded two goals -- one on the power play -- and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

McDavid opened the scoring on the power play less than four minutes into the game, then lit the lamp at even strength later in the first period to break a 1-1 tie. He assisted on Zach Hyman's goal for his third point of the opening frame. This was McDavid's fifth consecutive multi-goal game, and he's added six assists over that stretch to bring his sensational season totals up to 52 goals and 118 points through 62 games.