McDavid recorded an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens. He also won all seven of his faceoffs.

Obviously, McDavid is much more well-known for his scoring. He's already posted five points and 16 shots on net through three games. The 24-year-old had gone 14-for-30 at the dot entering Saturday, and his career faceoff rate stood at 44.1 percent. Don't expect the dominance on the draws to continue -- he'll more than make up for it on the scoresheet.