Oilers' Connor McDavid: Supplies 20th assist

McDavid recorded an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

McDavid had the secondary helper on Zack Kassian's third-period goal. McDavid's point streak stands at five games, with five goals and three helpers in that span. For the year, the 22-year-old has 31 points (11 markers, 20 assists) and 65 shots on goal in 20 games.