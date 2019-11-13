Oilers' Connor McDavid: Supplies 20th assist
McDavid recorded an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.
McDavid had the secondary helper on Zack Kassian's third-period goal. McDavid's point streak stands at five games, with five goals and three helpers in that span. For the year, the 22-year-old has 31 points (11 markers, 20 assists) and 65 shots on goal in 20 games.
