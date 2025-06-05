McDavid notched two assists, four shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

McDavid was a key part of the Oilers' comeback effort. He set up Mattias Ekholm on the game-tying goal as well as Leon Draisaitl on the power-play game-winner 19:29 into overtime. McDavid has three goals and eight assists during his six-game point streak, a stretch that includes five multi-point efforts. Overall, he's put up six goals, 22 helpers, 63 shots on net, 21 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 17 postseason contests.