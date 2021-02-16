McDavid notched two assists and seven shots on goal in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Jets.

McDavid had a hand in both of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' tallies in this contest, one on the power play and one at even strength. The two-assist performance made McDavid the first player to 30 points this season, achieved in only 17 games. He has nine goals, 21 helpers, 68 shots and a plus-1 rating this year. McDavid's next point will be the 500th of his career.