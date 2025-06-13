McDavid notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

McDavid's seven-game point streak was snapped in Game 3, a 6-1 loss Monday. The 28-year-old had six multi-point efforts in that span, but his return to the scoresheet Thursday was a little quieter, as he had the secondary helper on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' comeback-sparking tally in the second period. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are leading the postseason with 32 points apiece -- McDavid has earned his with six goals, 26 helpers (seven on the power play) and 76 shots on net across 20 playoff outings.