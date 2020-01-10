Oilers' Connor McDavid: Supplies power-play helper
McDavid earned a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
McDavid set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for the game-tying goal at 2:16 of the third period. In his last three games, McDavid has two goals and four helpers. The superstar is the first player to reach 70 points this season -- he's recorded 24 goals and 46 assists in 46 games. McDavid has a league-leading 31 power-play points, as well.
